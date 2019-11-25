JUST ANNOUNCED: Anastacia, Atomic Kitten and Gabrielle are playing Mighty Hoopla

Mighty Hoopla, the spangly pop bash which attracts a sizeable LGBTQ+ crowd, is returning to Brockwell Park for a third consecutive year – and the line-up is pretty much nostalgic nirvana. Anastacia, Atomic Kitten, Gabrielle and Sonique will all be performing their hits, joined by early ’90s pop queen Betty Boo, who’ll be doin’ the do in the capital for the first time in absolutely ages. Bronski Beat/Communards singer and gay trailblazer Jimmy Somerville also takes pride of place on the bill – expect his rendition of queer classic ‘Smalltown Boy’ to be a real moment.

The awesome London Gay Men’s Chorus will also be performing, and once again club crews including Sink The Pink, Guilty Pleasures and The Grand will be helping to get the party started. It all takes place on Saturday June 6 – the day after Brockwell Park welcomes new indie-leaning fest Wide Awake, and the day before it hosts soul-funk extavaganza Cross The Tracks – and tickets are on sale now. Mighty Hoopla always attracts a super-friendly and inclusive crowd, so there's zero chance of getting ‘Left Outside Alone’, as Anastacia might put it.

Mighty Hoopla 2020 is at Brockwell Park on June 6. Check out Time Out's festival guide here.