Just announced: Citadel Festival is back, baby!

Returning this summer to Ealing’s Gunnersbury Park is Citadel Festival, the Sunday one-dayer that acts as Lovebox’s laidback little sibling. Taking over Lovebox’s sprawling site the day after it ends, Citadel has tons of music to choose from, plus an array of family-friendly activities. Welsh titans Catfish And The Bottlemen will work their magic in the headline slot. With new LP ‘The Balance’ dropping in April, the Llandudno lads will have three albums’ worth of angsty indie rock to plunder.

Joining them on the main stage is Rag’n’Bone Man – the voice behind 2016’s massive earworm ‘Human’ and Calvin Harris’s current banger ‘Giant’. Even if you’ve never ventured beyond Mr Bone’s hit singles, his live show totally brims with soul and brass.

Elsewhere you’ll find raucous Scottish singer-guitarist Honeyblood, who’ll deliver candy-sweet vocal melodies alongside riffs that’ll vibrate your insides. All-female trio Dream Wife will also be rocking out; if you’re a fan of The Strokes and Wolf Alice, their hook-laden indie should tickle your fancy. Then get a shuffle on as Friendly Fires bust out their synth-led tropical rhythms. With lots of songs about love or partying, they’ll provide the perfect groove to a balmy summer’s evening.

But as always, Citadel isn’t just about the tunes. There’s plenty of street food to keep hungry revellers sated (think Club Mexicana and Only Jerkin’), plus group yoga classes, spoken word and creative workshops. This fest is the perfect mix of Sunday fun and Sunday chill.

Citadel Festival is at Gunnersbury Park on July 14. Tickets are available from Festicket.