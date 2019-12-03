JUST ANNOUNCED: James Murphy and 2manydjs’ Despacio is coming to the Roundhouse next year

What do you get when you cross two of the most genre-splicing, party-starting DJs and let them loose on a state-of-the-art 50,000-watt speaker system? You get one hell of a night out, is the obvious answer. And what safer hands to put your evening in than those of LCD Soundsystem main man James Murphy and David and Stephen Dewaele aka 2manydjs?

If you were at All Points East last year, or Nile Rodgers’s Meltdown at the Southbank Centre back in the summer, you might have witnessed their celebratory collaboration Despacio. Dropping everything from slow techno, to cosmic funk to big set-piece moments like 'Here Comes the Sun' by The Beatles, and pumping it loud and clear under the spinning lights of the disco ball, the night’s been hailed as one of the most joyous clubbing experiences out there. So, good news! Next year, they’ll be bringing Despacio back to Camden’s Roundhouse (where they first stopped off back in 2014) for two nights on May 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday (December 6), and trust us, if you think you’ll be all partied out come the new year, it’s worth saving some gas in the tank for this one.

Keep up to date with London’s best music and nightlife with our dedicated London guide. And now please enjoy a Despacio anthem. Warning: may contain a man in Bacofoil.