JUST ANNOUNCED: Lafayette is a new live music venue opening in King’s Cross

If you’re a London-based music fan there’s a good chance you’ll have frequented London Bridge’s Omeara – the venue opened by the Mumford & Son’s Ben Lovett back in 2016. Now, Lovett has announced plans for a second venue, this time set to land in King’s Cross.

Located a stone’s throw away from Granary Square in the area’s burgeoning Good’s Way development, Lafayette will open in February 2020, with the musician promising 'a wide array of programming, from regular, eclectic club nights to bespoke one-off events'.

In its short tenure, the multi-roomed Omeara has already played host to shows from the likes of Anne-Marie and Jake Bugg to big bursting club nights like Little Gay Brother, alongside a regular programme booked by Lovett’s Communion Records – who'll also be in charge of the new venue's programming. More details about Lafayette are set to be revealed over the coming months, but we'll let you know as soon as we do.

