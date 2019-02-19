News / Music

Just announced: Robyn and more are playing Wilderness this year

By Nick Levine Updated: Tuesday February 19 2019, 10:00am

Now in its ninth year, Wilderness has grown into one of the UK’s finest festivals. Taking over Oxfordshire’s gorgeous Cornbury Park on the first weekend of August, it offers a smart blend of music, food and arts curation in a setting that’s family-friendly and just the right level of fancy. 

Today, Wilderness has announced a trio of stellar headliners for 2019. Swedish comeback queen Robyn will bring her glistening synth-pop to the Cotswolds. Dance duo Groove Armada will deliver big-beats nirvana with a full live set and Crouch End crew Bombay Bicycle Club will set a suitably jubilant mood with their electro-flecked indie.

Rising stars on the bill include likeable indie lad Tom Grennan, super-talented singer-songwriter Soak and mighty-voiced Freya Ridings, who scored a big summer hit with the ‘Love Island’-approved ballad ‘Lost Without You’. French electro-swing duo Caravan Palace, Icelandic electronica whizz Ólafur Arnalds and genre-busting New York DJ Honey Dijon add an international flavour to proceedings. 

But as ever, Wilderness isn’t just about sublime sounds: this year’s fest also features cultural happenings from the Royal Academy, Southbank Centre, Roundhouse, RSA and Sadler’s Wells. Its famous long-table banquets are back too, with leading chefs and restaurants including Angela Hartnett’s Café Murano and Petersham Nurseries rustling up sumptuous grub. If you prefer to grab a bite on the go, there’s street food from London faves Patty & Bun and Temper.

With so much going on, you could spend Wilderness weekend covering more field space than an overworked tractor. But don’t worry: the festival has its own lakeside spa where you can recharge your batteries. Heavenly. 

Wilderness is at Cornbury Park, Charlbury, Oxfordshire on Aug 1-4. 

