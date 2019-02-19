Just announced: Robyn and more are playing Wilderness this year

Now in its ninth year, Wilderness has grown into one of the UK’s finest festivals. Taking over Oxfordshire’s gorgeous Cornbury Park on the first weekend of August, it offers a smart blend of music, food and arts curation in a setting that’s family-friendly and just the right level of fancy.

Today, Wilderness has announced a trio of stellar headliners for 2019. Swedish comeback queen Robyn will bring her glistening synth-pop to the Cotswolds. Dance duo Groove Armada will deliver big-beats nirvana with a full live set and Crouch End crew Bombay Bicycle Club will set a suitably jubilant mood with their electro-flecked indie.

Rising stars on the bill include likeable indie lad Tom Grennan, super-talented singer-songwriter Soak and mighty-voiced Freya Ridings, who scored a big summer hit with the ‘Love Island’-approved ballad ‘Lost Without You’. French electro-swing duo Caravan Palace, Icelandic electronica whizz Ólafur Arnalds and genre-busting New York DJ Honey Dijon add an international flavour to proceedings.

But as ever, Wilderness isn’t just about sublime sounds: this year’s fest also features cultural happenings from the Royal Academy, Southbank Centre, Roundhouse, RSA and Sadler’s Wells. Its famous long-table banquets are back too, with leading chefs and restaurants including Angela Hartnett’s Café Murano and Petersham Nurseries rustling up sumptuous grub. If you prefer to grab a bite on the go, there’s street food from London faves Patty & Bun and Temper.

With so much going on, you could spend Wilderness weekend covering more field space than an overworked tractor. But don’t worry: the festival has its own lakeside spa where you can recharge your batteries. Heavenly.

Wilderness is at Cornbury Park, Charlbury, Oxfordshire on Aug 1-4.