London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kew Gardens Glow Wild 2022
Photograph: OGE Group / Kew Gardens

Kew Gardens’ Sussex outpost will have the world’s tallest Christmas tree this winter

Wakehurst’s ‘Glow Wild 2022’ will feature 11 spectacular light installations and a 37m tree

India Lawrence
Written by India Lawrence
Advertising

The world’s tallest Christmas tree, an immersive mossy tunnel and a display of bioluminescent plants over a mysterious black pond are just some of the things you’ll be able to see this winter at Wakehurst in Sussex, the country outpost of London’s Kew Gardens. The botanical bosses have announced that winter spectacular ‘Glow Wild’ will return this November, featuring 11 fantastical light installations, and loads more. 

This year’s theme will explore the kaleidoscopic colour spectrum of nature. When you arrive, you’ll grab your own light and follow a technicolour trail of more than 1,000 handcrafted lanterns that light up a shadowy forest path.

Keep an eye out for creatures following you on your adventure. One installation will be emitting infra-red rays, invisible to the human eye, but particularly good at attracting Wakehurst’s bats, so if you’re lucky you might spot some. 

You’ll get up close and personal with all of Mother Nature’s elements, as the installations will touch on air, earth, water and fire. It’s guaranteed to be a treat for all the senses as more than 300 points of fire will transform the dim woodland path, backed by a specially commissioned soundscape.

The brand new route will lead visitors to interactive activities like lantern-making, and spectacles including a parade of giant peacock puppets, and the aforementioned massive 37m-high Christmas tree, bedecked with a borderline-blinding 1,800 energy-saving bulbs. 

Kew has collaborated with artists to create the installations, and you’ll see work from the likes of illustrator Kerith Ogden, sculptor Michelle Dufaur and Young Artist of the Year nominee Malgorzata Lisiecka.

For those of you who are averse to the sights and sounds of children having fun, there will also be adults-only sessions that are perfect for taking along someone you fancy or, failing that, your pals. 

Glow Wild 2022. Wakehurst, Haywards Heath, Sussex. Nov 23-Jan 1 2023. £14-£17 adults, £11 children. 

The City of London is putting on a street festival in October.

A hidden tube station will open to the public for the first time in 100 years

  • India Lawrence Contributor

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.