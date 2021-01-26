LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Foteini Christofilopoulou
Photograph: Foteini Christofilopoulou

Learn to dance like no one's watching

Because right now no one is watching

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

The Royal Academy of Dance is London’s elite marine corp of quick-stepping jive daddies. They are, quite simply, the best at boogying. This year they want to help you. They’ve seen you ‘dancing’, thrashing around like a terrified chimpanzee in a coal mine. And they’ve said: ‘enough’. It's time to teach you how to get down.

RAD@Home is a new and entirely free service, established to rid the capital of its lumbering, rhythm-free groovers. Aimed at cooped-up school students, but open to anyone, the high-energy 'Step It Up' classes will be beamed out across the internet every Tuesday and Thursday at 12.30pm, starting today. Sound a bit too frenetic? Maybe the 'Silver Swans' session, every Wednesday at 1pm, is more your tempo?

People taking part will also get the chance to ‘ask a dancer anything’, with famous groovers offering themselves up for interrogation after classes. They say ‘anything’, but keep it dance-related, yeah? You probably can’t ask who they voted for in the last election, for example.

‘The Royal Academy of Dance is committed to promoting a love of dance in everyone, of any age and of any ability, wherever you are across the globe,’ said Dame Darcey Bussell, who you might recognise from the telly. ‘Dance is such a creative, artistic activity that helps us all express our emotions while boosting positivity, wellbeing and keeping us fit.’

The whole thing is part of RAD’s very admirable ‘Step Into Dance’ programme, a city-wide attempt to provide better access to dance for a diverse range of young people. Great stuff. For more information about the classes look no further than here.

The best courses to sign up for, on the internet, to make you way more clever.

A playlist of lovely uplifting bangers to get yourself all jazzed and hyped.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.