London officially put on more gigs than anywhere else in the world this year

Every night in London, come rain or shine, there’s always more live music on offer than you could ever hope to consume.

Whether you’re going big with Taylor Swift at Wembley or catching Billy And The No-Mates in the back room of The Shit and Shoelace, the city has a venue to suit and no shortage of talents ready to fill them.

Now, thanks to an investigation conducted by Expedia UK, who analysed Songkick data from 370,000 concerts across over 4,000 locations worldwide, London can officially proclaim itself top of the pops when it comes to gigs.

Heading up the results with a whopping 11,923 live performances in 2017, our fair capital beat its transatlantic cousins New York (11,089 shows) and Los Angeles (11,079) to the crown. London also trounced the UK’s second most hard-rocking city, Manchester, racking up over five times as many shows over the past 12 months.

And sure, not all of them are going to change your life. But in this game, you need quality and quantity. And we've got bloody loads of them.

