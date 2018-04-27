Lucy from ‘Made in Chelsea’ is opening a ‘vegan yoga’ restaurant

‘Made in Chelsea’ got so much less fun after Lucy Watson quit. RIP giving the side-eye, RIP wild bitching, RIP completely gratuitous underwear scenes. She has, however, been developing other projects, including a vegan yoga restaurant. Run by Lucy and her sister, fellow ‘MIC’ star Tiffany Watson, the restaurant will open on Tuesday May 1. It’s called Tell Your Friends and it’s on New King’s Road. Obviously.

On the menu will be vegan fish and chips (breaded banana blossom and cashew tartare sauce) and chicken bites made with a ‘hemp and sunflower crumb’. There will also be a yoga studio within the restaurant. We were born ready.

Tell Your Friends opens Tue May 1 at 175 New Kings Rd, SW6 4SW.

