London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
medical,britain,london,city,exterior,sign,pandemic,vaccination
Photograph: Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock.com

Massive vaccine centres are popping up in London this weekend

Jabs for all!

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

If you haven’t managed to book an appointment for your Covid vaccination jab, then get ready to get jabbed up this weekend. Mass vaccination centres are popping up at various locations in London in order to help get more people jabbed.

The Olympic Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Chelsea FC and Charlton Athletic FC are all being turned into mass vaccination centres for anyone eligible to get their jab. 

Those aged 40 and over in south east London will be able to get their first or second dose at the Radiate festival, a two-day festival this Saturday (19th June) and Sunday (20th June) in Crystal Palace Park, celebrating the Windrush generation’s history.

As of today (18th June), everyone aged 18 and over is eligible to book in for their Covid vaccination in England.

So go, go, go and get those jabs. It’s going to rain basically all weekend, so really, what else are you doing?

Find out more about vaccination centres across London:

North west London 

North east London

South west London

South east London

North central London

In other news, the Notting Hill Carnival is ‘off the streets’ for 2021

Looks like Oxford street might get massively pedestrianised

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.