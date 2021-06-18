Massive vaccine centres are popping up in London this weekend

If you haven’t managed to book an appointment for your Covid vaccination jab, then get ready to get jabbed up this weekend. Mass vaccination centres are popping up at various locations in London in order to help get more people jabbed.

The Olympic Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Chelsea FC and Charlton Athletic FC are all being turned into mass vaccination centres for anyone eligible to get their jab.

Those aged 40 and over in south east London will be able to get their first or second dose at the Radiate festival, a two-day festival this Saturday (19th June) and Sunday (20th June) in Crystal Palace Park, celebrating the Windrush generation’s history.

As of today (18th June), everyone aged 18 and over is eligible to book in for their Covid vaccination in England.

So go, go, go and get those jabs. It’s going to rain basically all weekend, so really, what else are you doing?

