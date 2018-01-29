Blah blah blah: you’ve read endless hot takes on how Lin-Manuel Miranda’s visionary ‘Hamilton’ is the greatest musical of the twenty-first century, but that doesn’t do you much good if you can’t see the thing, does it? The initial run sold out in just one day last January and there was a cheeky, month-long extension announced at the end of last year. But today you’ve finally got a genuine opportunity to pick up tickets, as the show extends into December.

Tickets up until December 15 2018 go on sale from noon today and won’t stick around long, but draconian anti-touting measures and thousands of seats going on sale means you’re in with a pretty solid chance of getting tickets so long as you book now.

Tickets are only available from the official ‘Hamilton’ website – book HERE.

‘Hamilton’ is at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Until Dec 15.