Nearly 2,000 Santander Cycles and 14 docking stations are being added around London

More than a million rides were made on the cycle hire scheme in May – the most successful month since it launched ten years ago

As social distancing becomes a huge part of our lives, more and more of us are saddling up on cycles to get around the city. There’s been a rapid surge in demand for bikes since lockdown began, including for London’s Santander Cycles.

In May, 1,120,620 rides were made on the cycle hire scheme, making it the most successful month since it was launched ten years ago. Around 30,000 of these journeys were part of the free hire programme for NHS staff and carers, which began in March. To keep up with the demand, TfL will now roll out 14 more docking stations across the city and add 1,700 more bikes.

Eight of the new docking stations will open this summer, including three around Clapham Common to improve access to south-west London, and four will pop-up alongside the new Cycleway 4 route connecting Tower Bridge Road with Rotherhithe. The rest of the docking stations will be in operation by the end of the year and staffing will also be improved at hub locations.

To accommodate all the people on two wheels hitting the roads, TfL is rapidly creating cycle lanes across the capital as part of Sadiq Khan’s Streetspace plan aiming to transform areas of central London into ‘one of the largest car-free zones in any capital city in the world’. As part of the programme, there are plans to limit traffic on some of London’s busiest thoroughfares. While cycle lanes have already been introduced across the city, including on Park Lane and Euston. You can see all the streets which are part of the proposed changes on TfL’s handy map.

Here’s a full list of all the new locations for Santander Cycles docking stations:

Due to be installed this summer:

Tower Wharf, Southwark

George Row, Southwark

Bermondsey station, Southwark

Rotherhithe Roundabout, Southwark

Canada Water station, Southwark

Gauden Road, Clapham

Clapham Common, Clapham

Victoria Rise, Clapham

Due to be installed by the end of the year:

Metropolitan, Westbourne Park

Clifford Street, Mayfair

London Bridge Station

London Street, Paddington

Gascoyne Road, Victoria Park

Temple Gardens, Victoria Embankment

