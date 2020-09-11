Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

The most ridiculous things we’ve overheard in London this week

‘I sat on an ice pack and froze my fanny numb.’

‘When’s this bloody storm coming? It keeps getting pushed back. It’s like Brexit.’

‘I just got such intense rendezvous.’

‘I honestly can’t imagine me in assless chaps.’

‘My phone is just pictures of dogs on trains.’

‘I don’t like using bidets, I’d rather wipe my arse.’

‘You’re giving me real ostrich vibes tonight.’

‘Just when you’re getting to know someone again they take out their teeth and you’re like: “Who are you?”’

‘You did not see Jesus, you’re just high.’





Every week you share the weird things you've overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days