Parts of the Overground and District line will close later this month

Apologies if you reside in the south-west of the city, we’ve got some news that might be hard to hear. The Overground and District line will both partially close for four weekends across the next month.

Network Rail confirmed that closures will be in force on the weekends of September 7, 14 and 28 and October 5 to allow for repairs to Kew Railway Bridge, between Kew Gardens and Gunnersbury stations.

It’s not ideal, but Network Rail says the repairs will improve train reliability to passengers by fixing track faults that often lead to delays. There are 570 wheel timbers on the bridge in need of replacement after 25 years holding the rails in place.

Engineers are set to install new, more durable timbers and elsewhere on the line will cut back vegetation, improve train detection systems, replace points that allow trains to change tracks and upgrade signals at Richmond.

Each weekend will affect different services but there will be a rail replacement bus in operation. So, here’s what to expect over the next month.

September 7-8

No Overground service between Richmond and Shepherd’s Bush and Richmond and Gospel Oak. No District line between Richmond and Turnham Green.



September 14-15 No Overground service between Richmond and South Acton until 1pm on Sunday and no service between Richmond and Willesden Junction all day Sunday. No District line service between Earl's Court and Richmond to Ealing Broadway. September 28-29 and October 5-6 No London Overground service between Richmond and South Acton and no District line service between Richmond and Turnham Green. Holland Park roundabout is getting cycle lanes to make it less dangerous for cyclists There will be a special train service between Willesden Junction and Stratford via Kensal Green, Queen's Park, Kilburn High Road, South Hampstead, Camden Road and all stations.

