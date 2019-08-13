JUST ANNOUNCED: Printworks's 2019 line-up is here and it's FIRE

Since it opened in 2017, this former newspaper printing plant has become a trusted venue for fans of electronic music and DJ culture. At a time when dance music has become increasingly homeless, this gigantic industrial space in Canada Water has piled in a frankly silly amount of the world’s biggest DJs and producers.
So it continues later this year. After a traditional break for festival season, the venue’s main Press Hall will come alive soon for a string of parties running up to NYE and NYD. As in previous years, these are mostly noon untill 11pm affairs, with a few early hours exceptions.
The season begins on September 28 with a full-on assault from three of the most in-demand women in global techno: Amelie Lens, Nicole Moudaber and Nastia. Brothers in global disco fun, Hunee and Antal, go back to back at a 2am-closing party on October 4 – with support from Motor City Drum Ensemble – while the night after, its a celebration of 25 years of Metalheadz: with label founder Goldie joined by seasoned junglists Doc Scott, Fabio & Grooverider, Dub Phizix and loads more.
Bonobo, Omar-S and Leon Vynehall unite for an all-dayer hosted by The Hydra on October 12, while the day after sees rinsemaster Patrick Topping heading a Sunday stuffed with cheeky techno treats. Fans of a more dreamy and woozy disposition will love the Jon Hopkins-curated late-nighter on October 25, which features a live show from post-rockers Seefeel and a DJ set from Daniel Avery. And to see in November, Peggy Gou drops a three-hour set on the Press Hall, plus appearances from Derrick May and Octave One on November 2.
Printworks’ bookings for its second room – named the ‘Dark Room’ (not in a Vauxhall sense) – have gone mega this year. So we definitely recommend heading into its concrete confines for Prins Thomas on November 9, who plays on the same bill as party-starting sprite Denis Sulta and Gerd Janson.
Bugged Out!’s 25 years of service to making clubbing in the UK awesome is celebrated on November 16, as 2manyDJs, Erol Alkan and Green Velvet all pile into the booth for a Saturday all-dayer, while fans of a more disco persuasion will love La Discothèque: Mr Scruff, Derrick Carter, Artwork, Jaye Ward and Rachael Williams all come together for a winter warmer on December 13. Bring on the autumn! Here's the 2019 Printworks line-up in full...
Saturday September 28
Printworks Opening Party
Press Halls: Amelie Lens / Nicole Maudouber / Nastia / Luigi Madonna / B.Traits / Sofia Kouresis
Dark Room: Milo Spykers / Farrago / Blasha & Allatt / Kiera Scuro / Øliver x faux naïf
Friday October 4
Printworks Presents
Press Hall: Hunee b2b Antal / Motor City Drum Ensemble / Special Guests TBA
Dark Room: Kettama / Red Greg / Plus more TBA
Saturday October 5
25 Years of Metalheadz
Press Hall: Goldie b2b Doc Scott / Fabio & Grooverider / Om Unit / Special Guest TBA
Dark Room: Dub Phizix & Strategy / Artificial Intelligence b2b Zero T / DJ Storm b2b Flight / Ant TC1 b2b Nymfo b2b DLR / Benny L / Grey Code b2b Phase / Randall
Saturday October 12
The Hydra: Outlier
Press Halls: Bonobo (DJ) / Omar-S / Leon Vynehall / Mr Saturday Night / Nubya Garcia (DJ) /
Dark Room: Clap! Clap! (Live) / Auntie Flo / Julio Victoria / Maryisonacid b2b Dauwd (African Acid is the Future) / Tash LC
Sunday October 13
Patrick Topping Presents Trick
Press Halls: Patrick Topping / Len Faki / Roman Flügel / Paul Woolford b2b Melé / K-HAND / Elliot Adamson
Dark Room: Prospa / Rebuke / Elliot Adamson / Nancy (Live) / Patrick Topping b2b Elliot Adamson
Saturday October 19
Together
Press Halls: Alison Wonderland / NGHTMRE / What So Not / Virtual Riot / Flux Pavilion / Carnage / Nina Las Vegas / Mastadon / Netsky
Dark Room: TBA
Friday October 25
The Hydra: Jon Hopkins Curates
Press Halls: Daniel Avery / Seefeel Presents ‘Quique’ (Live) / Kelly Lee Owens (DJ) / Jon Hopkins (DJ)
Dark Room: Kiasmos (DJ) / Lone / Nathan Fake (DJ) / Khotin (Live) / LNS
Saturday November 2
Gou Talk
Press Halls: Peggy Gou (3-hour set) / Octave One (Live) / HAAi / DMX Krew / Special Guest: Derrick May
Dark Room: Suzanne Kraft / DJ Richard / Deniro / Hiver
Saturday November 9
Sulta Selects
Press Halls: Denis Sulta / Gerd Janson / Skatebard / Eclair Fifi / Virginia / Special Guest TBA
Dark Room: Prins Thomas / Ryan Elliott / Jennifer Cardini / Leo Pol (Live) / Darwin / Manami
Saturday November 16
25 Years of Bugged Out!
Press Halls: 2manydjs / Dusky / Erol Alkan / Green Velvet / Holly Lester / Jay Carder / Jungle (DJ) / Modeselektor (DJ) / Raw Silk
Dark Room: TBA
Saturday November 23
Crucast
Press Halls: Crucast / Randall / Dismantle / DJ Die / GQ / Problem Central / Distress Signal (Kanine, K Motion) / Royal T b2b Champion / DJ Q b2b Jamie Duggan / Guv b2b Hedex / Jungle Cakes Take Over / IndiKa / Tsuki / Bou / Upgrade / D Double E / Zero / Taiki Nulight b2b Cause & Affect / Sammy Virji b2b Conducta
Saturday November 30
Afterlife
Press Halls: Tale Of Us / Recondite / Patrice Baumel / Mathame / Srvd (Live) / Denis Horvat / Plus many more TBA
Friday December 13
La Discothèque
Press Halls: Mr Scruff / Derrick Carter / Artwork / Fleetmac Wood / Crazy P Soundsystem
Dark Room: Greg Wilson / Norman Jay / Jaye Ward / Rachel Williams / Michelle Mannetti
Saturday December 14
Anjunadeep
Lineup TBA
Saturday December 21
The Hydra Presents
Press Halls: Robert Hood / Marcel Dettmann b2b DJ Stingray / Dave Clarke / Vitalic (Live) / DJ Bone / Alienata
Dark Room: Levon Vincent / Shed Presents EQD (Live) / Laurel Halo / Skee Mask / Afrodeutsche