JUST ANNOUNCED: Printworks's 2019 line-up is here and it's FIRE

Since it opened in 2017, this former newspaper printing plant has become a trusted venue for fans of electronic music and DJ culture. At a time when dance music has become increasingly homeless, this gigantic industrial space in Canada Water has piled in a frankly silly amount of the world’s biggest DJs and producers.

So it continues later this year. After a traditional break for festival season, the venue’s main Press Hall will come alive soon for a string of parties running up to NYE and NYD. As in previous years, these are mostly noon untill 11pm affairs, with a few early hours exceptions.

The season begins on September 28 with a full-on assault from three of the most in-demand women in global techno: Amelie Lens, Nicole Moudaber and Nastia. Brothers in global disco fun, Hunee and Antal, go back to back at a 2am-closing party on October 4 – with support from Motor City Drum Ensemble – while the night after, its a celebration of 25 years of Metalheadz: with label founder Goldie joined by seasoned junglists Doc Scott, Fabio & Grooverider, Dub Phizix and loads more.

Bonobo, Omar-S and Leon Vynehall unite for an all-dayer hosted by The Hydra on October 12, while the day after sees rinsemaster Patrick Topping heading a Sunday stuffed with cheeky techno treats. Fans of a more dreamy and woozy disposition will love the Jon Hopkins-curated late-nighter on October 25, which features a live show from post-rockers Seefeel and a DJ set from Daniel Avery. And to see in November, Peggy Gou drops a three-hour set on the Press Hall, plus appearances from Derrick May and Octave One on November 2.

Printworks’ bookings for its second room – named the ‘Dark Room’ (not in a Vauxhall sense) – have gone mega this year. So we definitely recommend heading into its concrete confines for Prins Thomas on November 9, who plays on the same bill as party-starting sprite Denis Sulta and Gerd Janson.

Bugged Out!’s 25 years of service to making clubbing in the UK awesome is celebrated on November 16, as 2manyDJs, Erol Alkan and Green Velvet all pile into the booth for a Saturday all-dayer, while fans of a more disco persuasion will love La Discothèque: Mr Scruff, Derrick Carter, Artwork, Jaye Ward and Rachael Williams all come together for a winter warmer on December 13. Bring on the autumn! Here's the 2019 Printworks line-up in full...