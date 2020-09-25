The comedian, podcaster and north London local shares her tips for a chilled weekend in N8

Need some weekend inspiration? We chat to comedian Sara Pascoe about her favourite places to mooch around in Crouch End – from cafés to parks to pubs: that’s your weekend sorted.

Breakfast

The Haberdashery café has loads of vegan options from porridge to big fried breakfasts. The owner has a sausage dog and when I take my dog in they bring biscuits and water for him, which is adorable.

Park

The Parkland Walk goes from the corner of Finsbury Park all the way to Highgate station. From there you can walk through Highgate Village and go to the heath if you want to take a longer stroll. It’s a really lovely, leafy part of north London.

Cinema

The Crouch End Picture House is fantastic. It’s a small place but they have five or six screens so they have all of the lesser-known films as well the big ones. And you can get fancy popcorn in weird flavours like peppercorn and cheddar.

Dinner

I like the tofu curry at Too Too Moo, a Thai restaurant where they do lovely fragrant curries. They also do incredible (and strong) cocktails.

Comedy

The King’s Head has a comedy club downstairs. It’s a small venue and there’s a fantastic atmosphere. It’s one of the places where I first did comedy so I have a fondness for it.

Sex Power Money with Sara Pascoe is part of the London Podcast Festival. Until Sep 26.

Want more things to do in north London? Read Michael Rosen’s perfect day in Muswell Hill.

Share the story