The Crystal Maze Live Experience is moving to the West End

Fans of cult ‘90s game shows and bomber jackets listen in – the Crystal Maze Live Experience is relocating to the West End next spring. And what’s more, early bird tickets go on sale today (3rd October) for those itching to get their hands on some gold tokens inside the new-and-improved Crystal Dome.

The team behind the Islington and Manchester-based immersive experiences have taken over the London Trocadero (formerly home to fellow ‘90s phenomenon Sega World), and promise 32 brand-new challenges in their largest maze yet.

The move to a bigger home will also see the opening of an on-site Maze Bar, while some teenager-friendly games mean you can put the whole family through their paces or leave them locked in if they fail a task – they're just going to get in the way in the finale after all.

If you're not quick enough off the mark for the early bird tickets, fear not. A bigger space means that on-the-day tickets will be available to purchase on opening next spring, ensuring that getting to put on one of the prized bomber jackets isn’t a task worthy of a crystal in itself.

The Crystal Maze Live Experience, 22-23 Shaftesbury Ave W1D 7EJ. Spring 2019. Early booker prices from £49.99 per person.

