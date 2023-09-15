The first-ever Boiler Room pop-up is in London this weekend

Music nerds and proprietors of Carhartt cross-body bags will be flocking to Soho this weekend, as Boiler Room has opened its first ever pop-up store in central London.

At Walkers Court in Soho, Boiler Room fans will be able to shop from the music platform’s core collection of clubwear essentials, including t-shirts, hoodies and bucket hats. There’s also a chance to cop limited-edition products and exclusive collaborations with music frontrunners such as Soulection, PLACES+FACES and Teletech, as well as an exclusive bomber jacket in collaboration with Alpha Industries.

Boiler Room will also be running a competition for the chance to win tickets to the Boiler Room festi on either September 16 or 17, plus the full Boiler Room London merch pack. To be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is buy an item stocked behind the counter and look out for a Boiler Room sticker which will indicate the winners.

The pop-up comes on the same weekend as the Boiler Room London festival, taking place in south London’s Burgess Park with performances from the likes of Joe Kay, Bradley Zero and TAAHLIAH.

The iconic neon Boiler Room sign will be on display for all your Instagram needs, too.

The Boiler Room pop-up is open from Wednesday September 13 until Sunday September 17, 11am-

7pm. Walkers Court, Soho, London W1F 0BU.

