The day has come. No, not freedom day. Even better than that. Artificial hill day. The £2 million temporary lump of grass slapped onto one end of Oxford Street is finally open to visitors, and you can book a ticket now.

Named Marble Arch Mound, the 25-metre-tall attraction was announced by Westminster Council in February to lure visitors back to the West End as part of a new £150m Oxford Street District plan. Designed by Dutch architectural firm MVRDV, it’s meant to be a green space slash art installation slash viewing platform, looking out over Hyde Park and Marylebone.

The temporary hill was built on a scaffolding base, with layers of soil and plywood forming the mound with a hollow centre for exhibitions and displays. It’s hoped that further foliage will be added to jazz it up a bit, because at the moment, it looks a little bare compared to what we were promised – with building works and scaffolding still scattering the attraction. That might be why, according to the Evening Standard, quite a few of the first visitors were offered refunds after checking it out.

Several visitors took to social media to comment on the launch – including a guy called Dan Barker, who shared his thoughts on a comprehensive thread on Twitter. Even though the grassy heap doesn’t quite resemble the images from the original planning proposals, it might still be a laugh to climb up before it’s demolished back to boring old concrete come January. If you fancy it, you can buy a ticket and book your visit online, with standard tickets starting from £4.50.

In other urban developments, Battersea Power Station’s Northern line extension is arriving in Autumn 2021.

Eek. Climate change will put these areas of London underwater within a decade.