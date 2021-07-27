London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London with mapped flooding
Climate Central

Climate change will put these areas of London underwater within a decade

How will rising sea levels and increased flooding affect London?

By Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Following last weekend’s severe thunderstorms, we all saw how vulnerable some areas of London are to flash flooding. Residents of Walthamstow, Hackney Wick and Camberwell found stations submerged and local roads turned into rivers.

But was Sunday’s flooding a worrying warning of things to come? Climate forecaster Climate Central reports that things could become much, much worse. Should we not cut greenhouse gas emissions and slow global warming, far more of London could find itself regularly underwater by 2030. 

Greenhouse gas emissions warm the Earth’s atmosphere, melting the ice caps and raising sea levels. But a warmer atmosphere also makes adverse weather events – such as flash floods – more likely.

Climate Central’s maps show the combined effect of both sea-level rise and flooding, using red to show areas under threat. For millions of Londoners, it’s a pretty bleak picture.

West London

London with mapped flooding
Climate Central

By 2030, most of east Twickenham, Chiswick, Hammersmith and Fulham are covered in red – as well as Westfield White City and much of Kew’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

East London

East London with mapped flooding
Climate Central

With much of East London lying on low ground, almost the entire area could find itself prone to flooding and sea-level rises.

South London

South London with mapped flooding
Climate Central

Like the east, a lot of the land south of the river is low and flat. From Battersea to Deptford, Southwark to Peckham, there might not be much more than open water.

North London

North London with mapped flooding
Climate Central

Particularly around the River Lee, Hackney Marshes and Walthamstow reservoirs, the map shows red creeping up the banks and submerging parts of Tottenham and Lee Valley.

Climate Central’s interactive map also lets viewers change the variables, allowing for different levels of pollution, flooding and even luck. Just out of interest, its absolute worst case scenario for 2100 (with ‘unchecked pollution’, ‘moderate’ flooding and ‘bad luck’) sees the capital looking something like this:

2050 London with mapped flooding
Climate Central

London flooding: this website will tell you if you’re at risk.

Why is London flooding so much?

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.