The POD is open: check out Covent Garden’s new pop-up theatre

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, Iris Theatre is a long-running company that stages quality outdoor shows in the surprisingly enormous grounds of St Paul’s Church in Covent Garden – aka the Actors’ Church.

Obviously the market for outdoor theatre in the middle of winter is minimal to say the least, but Iris has risen to the occasion with new venture The POD, a pop-up theatre that’ll maintain a lively presence in the church grounds for the next month with a busy programme comprising of four, mostly Christmas-themed week-long shows from up-and-coming theatre companies, plus various fun one-off events (music, comedy) around the edges. Tickets to any show at the 70-seater theatre are just £15, and a twinkly festive time is promised to all.

The main shows are ‘Shuga Fixx vs. The Illuminati’ (Nov 23-27); ‘Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens’ (Nov 29-Dec 4); ‘The Last Nativity’ (Dec 6-11) and ‘A Song for Christmas’ (Dec 3-19). For more information on all of them plus the other one-off events staged in The POD can be found on the Iris Theatre website.

The POD is open until December 21.

