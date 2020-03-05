The V&A’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ exhibition will feature Tim Burton and Disney originals

The V&A has just announced more details of its highly anticipated ‘Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser’ exhibition. The immersive show – designed by the award-winning Tom Piper, creator of the Tower of London’s poppies installation – will chart our continued devotion to all things Alice over the past 157 years.

© Johan Persson/ Royal Opera House / ArenaPAL

We now know the displays will feature the original concept art for Disney’s 1951 animated version, plus sketches and costumes from Tim Burton’s deliciously weird 2010 film. These include Johnny Depp’s Mad Hatter outfit and Mia Wasikowska’s Alice costume, both designed by the Oscar-winning Colleen Atwood.

© Victoria and Albert Museum, London.jpg

Other star attractions from the 300+ items on display will be John Tenniel’s iconic original illustrations for Lewis Carroll’s story and sketches by Ralph Steadman, former collaborator of Hunter S Thompson. Photographs by Tim Walker, the subject of the V&A’s current major solo show, are also going to be on show, plus fashion designs by Vivienne Westwood and Viktor & Rolf.

To discover the rest, you’ll have to venture down the rabbit hole yourself when the exhibition opens on June 27.

Tickets for ‘Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser’ are £20, with concessions available. For more details, click here.

To discover more exhibitions opening in London in 2020, check out our guide to all the latest museum shows here.