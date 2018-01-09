There are 25,000 free juices up for grabs

Over the next two weeks, a total of 25,000 free apples will be appearing randomly at different locations around London. Don’t eat them. It’s all part of an elaborate publicity campaign from healthy lunch spot Crussh – you can swap your apple for a free fresh juice at any store. The secret locations of where you can find your apple will be revealed each day on @Crusshjuicebars instagram stories. Checking that manically every day sounds like a faff. But still. Free stuff is nice, isn’t it?

Apples can be exchanged for fresh juices in Crussh between January 8-22. Check @Crusshjuicebars Instagram stories to find an apple.

