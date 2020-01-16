There are free laughter yoga sessions happening in east London on Blue Monday

It’s January. You’re broke. All your clothes feel that bit too snug and you’ve given up beer, tobacco or both for #dryjan. If, like me, you’re slowly slipping into a joyless hole while quietly asking yourself what’s left to live for – fear not! Your prayers have been answered, the lord and saviour is low-alcohol beverage Atopia and its gift to you is laughter yoga.

This Monday January 20 you’re invited to stretch and snigger your way through the most depressing day of the year at Benk + Bo in Spitalfields. Laughter yoga specialist Lotte Mikkelsen will guide you though a series of postures and breathing exercises while stimulating laughter, for a natural high without any of the naughty stuff. The complimentary classes will be held between 7.30am and 7.30pm and can be booked via this ticket link.

If that sounds a bit too... experimental, you can opt to drop in to Benk + Bo for a booze-free cocktail and a spot of mindful comedy from Sanderson Jones, Helen Duff, Lauren Pattison and Radio 4 and 5 Live regular Chris Stokes.

So raise a teetotal toast and laugh in the face of despair, it’s all going to be okay.

Looking for more ways to turn your frown upside down? Find out where Londoners go to cheer themselves up