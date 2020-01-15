There’s a Stormzy vs Wiley party this week

Forget Brexit. A new deep division in society has emerged. In the red corner: the godfather of grime, the OG badass from Bow, the one-and-only Wiley. In the blue corner: the new king of the scene, the man who Vossi Bopped himself all the way to the top of Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, Stormzy.

While everyone else has spent the start of 2020 attempting to roll their bloated post-festive forms off the sofa and back into work, both lyrical titans have been in the midst of some mad times. Kicking off the year with a Twitter spat and a series of increasingly irate diss tracks, Stormzy and Wiley clearly aren’t doing #veganuary because they’ve been serving up some serious BEEF.

Stormzy calls Wiley a ‘drunk uncle’; Wiley responds by saying he’s gonna rip Stormzy’s mum’s weave off. Stormzy calls Wiley a 'fuckboy'; Wiley calls Stormzy ‘worse than Ed Sheeran’ (ouch). Honestly lads: can’t we just be friends?

But as the Great Grime Playground Spat of 2020 rolls on, London has done what London does best: turned it into an excuse for a party. And this Saturday, Camden Assembly will be playing impartial judge and dedicating its stereo to a night celebrating both the stars, plus a host of other grime and hip-hop legends. The battle starts at 9.30pm, and tickets cost a fiver, booking advised. So pick your side, hop on the Northern line and prepare to back your fighter. Or, you know, just have a pint and a dance.

