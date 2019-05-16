Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right These 2019 Oscar-winners are all screening at Movies on the River this summer
These 2019 Oscar-winners are all screening at Movies on the River this summer

By Time Out editors Posted: Thursday May 16 2019, 1:12pm

Neal Preston

 

Movies? On a river? Yep, you read that right. Movies on the River is Time Out’s very own contribution to London’s exciting outdoor cinema scene - and all summer we’ll be showing movies on the top deck of a cruise boat on the Thames.

If you’ve not yet seen Oscar-winners like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘The Favourite’ or ‘A Star Is Born’ – or if you just fancy seeing them one more time – here’s your chance to do so in unbeatable style. You can see catch all after dark with a drink in hand on the open-air top deck of our movie boat, right after a sunset cruise along the Thames in the heart of London.

All these award-winners will be screening at Movies on the River when it kicks off on Tuesday June 4. Other films showing five nights a week throughout the summer include ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Mamma Mia Here We Go Again’.

When the sun comes out, where better to see a brilliant movie than outside on the water with brilliant views? All aboard, and we’ll see you there.

Movies on the River starts on June 4 with ‘Grease’ and runs into August. You’ll find the full lineup and be able to buy tickets here.

 

Staff writer
By Time Out editors

