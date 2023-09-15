London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Woolwich Rotunda, London
Photograph: Kleon3 / Wikimedia CommonsKleon3, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

This Grade II-listed nineteenth-century London ballroom is getting some much-needed TLC

The structure was originally built to celebrate Napoleon’s defeat

Written by
Annie McNamee
Advertising

A 200-year-old Grade II-listed rotunda on Woolwich Common that is in need of ‘emergency’ work to avoid it crumbling into disrepair is finally being restored. Greenwich Council has revealed plans for a series of repairs intended to prevent the building’s collapse. 

The Woolwich Rotunda was built way back in 1814 to celebrate the defeat of Napoleon – an event so exciting that it was built an entire year before Le Petit Caporal was actually defeated. It was dismantled and re-erected on Woolwich Common, and from 1820 to 2001 it served as the home of an artillery museum.

Since then, Woolwich Rotunda has been empty and neglected. Historic England lists the condition of the ex-showroom as ‘very bad’, saying there is ‘immediate risk of further rapid deterioration’. The Rotunda has only undergone several small repairs since its closure at the turn of the millennium. 

Thankfully, the structure is now getting a bit of TLC. Planning documents from Crosby Granger Architects show that the refurb will target the roof and its canvas lining, as well as the Rotunda’s doors and windows. In fact, the only part that doesn’t need repairing is the car park outside. 

The plans by Crosby Granger urge Greenwich Council to act to preserve an important piece of national heritage. So, here’s to hoping they’ll be moved by its history! After all, there’s nothing British people love more than remembering all the times they beat the French.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode six with Sophie Duker in Dalston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.