This London bar wants to pay you to travel the world and drink gin

Fancy yourself as a tipsy travel blogger? This newly created role could be of interest.

Good old Mr Fogg (responsible for Mr Fogg’s Residence, Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour, Mr Fogg’s Tavern and, most recently, Mr Fogg’s House of Botanicals) just added yet another themed bar to his portfolio: Mr Fogg’s Society of Exploration. So it seems only right for him to team up with Bombay Sapphire and send one lucky pair of Londoners around the world in 80 days, guzzling copious amounts of gin as they go.

The catch? Well, there isn’t one really. All you need to do is (ahem) Phileas in on your adventures via a travel blog and your social media accounts. The globetrotters will also collect botanicals and inspiration along the way to bring back to London to create their very own Around the World Cocktail made with ingredients from every corner of the globe – which will then be available to you at Mr Fogg’s Society of Exploration every time you visit once the bar launches in London this autumn.



For the ultimate dream job, you will need:

· Good photography skills

· Strong brand awareness of Mr Fogg’s and Bombay Sapphire

· Excellent written communication skills

· Active social media skills

· A valid passport

· A gin-loving friend

Sound like you? Apply within.

Interested in watering holes closer to home? See our guide to London’s best new bars and pubs.