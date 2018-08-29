This open-air photography exhibition shows the UK’s diversity

What is Britishness? And how do you capture it in just one photo? For the third year running, amateur and professional photographers have been snapping their answers for the British Journal of Photography’s ‘Portrait of Britain’ project – and the results are spellbinding. The images of Londoners in the series weave a tapestry of our diverse city: from a pair of podcasters drinking tea in bed to a Ghanaian cleaner, and from fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes to a Hackney rabbi on his garden swing.

The 100 winning portraits go on display up and down the country from Saturday, so look out for the best images displayed on JCDecaux advertising screens across the city – or check out the full shortlist of 200 in a gorgeous book published by Hoxton Mini Press on September 6. British or not, it’ll make you proud to be a Londoner.

