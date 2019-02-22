News / Events & Festivals

This year’s Parliamentary Pancake Race has been cancelled because of Brexit

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday February 22 2019, 6:24pm

Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race 2018, London
Oliver Dixon / Imagewise Tim Loughton MP pictured ahead of George Parker, Financial Times and Lord Porter of Spalding CBE pictured taking part in the Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race, sponsored by Lyle’s Golden Syrup, which takes place outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster every Shrove Tuesday. The race brings MPs, Lords and members of the media together in a mad scramble to see who will come out sunny side-up as race champions. Organised by the Rehab disability charity, the race draws throngs of spectators and attracts media interest from around the globe. The 2018 race takes place on Tuesday February 13, in Victoria Tower Gardens, Westminster, and will see the defending champions - the MPs' team - take on the Lords' and media teams in a determined effort to secure three-in-a-row. For more information, visit www.parliamentarypancakerace.co.uk

Everyone’s favourite carb-filled holiday is on the horizon, however one of London’s most anticipated Pancake Day traditions has been cancelled this year. And it’s all because of (you guessed it), Brexit.

The Parliamentary Pancake Race usually takes place annually on Shrove Tuesday and sees MPs, lords and members of the press don pinnies and chef’s hats to flip crepes for the charity Rehab.

But, the race’s usual spot, Victoria Tower Gardens, will be batter-free this year after the charity released a statement saying: ‘After much deliberation and discussion, Rehab has decided to cancel our annual Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race’ due to ‘the timing of the planned event amid the intense focus a unique debate such as Brexit demands of Parliamentarians and media, Rehab’s management and events team decided it would be inappropriate to go ahead with our charity race at this time.’

All being well the race will take place again in 2020. So you'll have to wait a whole year to see the top tossers in action.

Want some pancakes without a side of Brexit news? Try these events

