Three things you won't want to miss in London this weekend

1. Watch a special 35mm presentation of the charming film 'The Shop Around the Corner' - y'know Ernst Lubitsch's wonderful 1940 comedy - at the Prince Charles Cinema, one of our favourite in London. The screening starts at 1:45pm on Saturday. Tickets start at £8.

2. See in the new year at Flamingo Pier NYE. Mick’s Garage in Hackney Wick has gone supersized for this festival-esque party, joining forces with nearby Brewshed. Seasoned record collector and soulful spinner Sadar Bahar will be on the decks around the big midnight moment. Get there from 8:30pm on Sunday. Tickets start at £25.

3. Who better to bring maximum NYE good times than the disco dynamo that is Nile Rodgers. He’ll be playing out the year as part of a BBC live broadcast at Central Hall Westminster with his band Chic. Tickets start at £66 and doors open at 9:30pm.