  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Three things you won't want to miss in London this weekend

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Saturday December 30 2017, 5:00am

Three things you won't want to miss in London this weekend

1. Watch a special 35mm presentation of the charming film 'The Shop Around the Corner' - y'know Ernst Lubitsch's wonderful 1940 comedy - at the Prince Charles Cinema, one of our favourite in London. The screening starts at 1:45pm on Saturday. Tickets start at £8. 

2. See in the new year at Flamingo Pier NYEMick’s Garage in Hackney Wick has gone supersized for this festival-esque party, joining forces with nearby Brewshed. Seasoned record collector and soulful spinner Sadar Bahar will be on the decks around the big midnight moment. Get there from 8:30pm on Sunday. Tickets start at £25. 

3. Who better to bring maximum NYE good times than the disco dynamo that is Nile Rodgers. He’ll be playing out the year as part of a BBC live broadcast at Central Hall Westminster with his band Chic. Tickets start at £66 and doors open at 9:30pm.  

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is listings editor at Time Out London. She gets excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest