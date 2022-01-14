Just when you thought Veganuary couldn’t get any better

Honest Burgers has been a front-runner in offering delicious vegan burgers in London. It was one of the first eateries to incorporate Beyond Meat into their menu back in 2018. This year it's taking things further though: expanding its vegan mission by opening its first ever exclusively vegan location.

V Honest, the plant-based concept restaurant will open its doors in Covent Garden on January 20 and offer Honest’s tastiest vegan menu to date. Expect vegan upgrades of the classics: Honest, Tribute and Chilli burgers, plus a few newcomers too.

Don’t fret – they’ll all come with Honest’s signature rosemary salted chips, plus a choice of vegan sides including crunchy seasonal coleslaw, fiery buffalo tenders (served with vegan ranch mayo and shoestring fries) and pulled shiitake nuggets.

The new Teriyaki plant burger will come with smokey applewood vegan cheese, juicy pulled shiitake mushrooms, grilled peppers, spring onions, umami mayo, lettuce and (of course) teriyaki sauce. Bring along your favourite carnivore friends and show them exactly what they're missing out on this Veganuary.

And what’s a burger and chips meal without some trusty dips? V Honest offers plant-based chipotle, umami mayo, or vegan bacon ketchup for accompany your rosemary fries. Did we mention there’s going to be a whole selection of mouth-watering vegan milkshakes too?

Honest Burgers co-founder Tom Barton said: ‘Since we launched our first vegan and flexitarian burgers at Honest back in 2018, we’ve seen them go from strength to strength.’

‘But we just don’t have space in our Honest Burgers kitchens to put more plant-based burgers on the menu so we felt the best thing to do was to give them a home of their own.'

He added: ‘V Honest is that home and it gives us the chance to spend even more time developing brand new burgers, collaborations and showcasing some of the best vegan food in the country.’

If you can't make it to the Covent Garden restaurant on Garrick Street next week, keep an eye out for delivery-only kitchens as they'll be popping up across town too.

