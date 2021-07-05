It may have escaped your attention, but there is a really-quite-surprisingly-cool-looking Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square. What an arena to see England’s inevitable and epochal triumph in the much-delayed tournament. There are rows of suitably distanced picnic tables beneath the stern maritime gaze of Admiral Lord Nelson, so you can safely go absolute apeshit when our boys trounce whoever they’re playing.

There’s only one slight spot on this blazing sun of football appreciation, and that is getting hold of this sporting Golden Ticket. Very decently, though, tickets are being allocated via a ballot so you still have a chance of bagging one. The ballot for this week’s semi-finals are now closed, but assuming England negotiate theirs and into the final, you need to get your skates on, cos the ballot for the Euro 2020 Final (Sunday July 11) closes on Friday July 9.

To enter, go to the official Fan Zone website. You can only enter the ballot to get a maximum of two tickets, so if you’re lucky enough to have several mates, you’ll have to get organised and do separate entries. NB: under-18s have to be accompanied by an adult or they won’t be admitted. Don’t forget about the Football Village in Potters Fields Park by Tower Bridge, too, though remember that they are NOT screening any England games, so you can take your kids (and any sensitive adults) along with complete peace of mind.

So, good luck you, and good luck England! It’s coming home etc etc.

Enter via the Fan Zone website by 10am, Fri Jul 9.

