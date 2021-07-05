London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
England football fans
Image: Radiokafka / Shutterstock.com

Want to watch the Euro 2020 Final in Trafalgar Square? ACT NOW!

The Fan Zone ballot for the final closes on Friday July 9

By
Chris Waywell
Advertising

It may have escaped your attention, but there is a really-quite-surprisingly-cool-looking Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square. What an arena to see England’s inevitable and epochal triumph in the much-delayed tournament. There are rows of suitably distanced picnic tables beneath the stern maritime gaze of Admiral Lord Nelson, so you can safely go absolute apeshit when our boys trounce whoever they’re playing.

There’s only one slight spot on this blazing sun of football appreciation, and that is getting hold of this sporting Golden Ticket. Very decently, though, tickets are being allocated via a ballot so you still have a chance of bagging one. The ballot for this week’s semi-finals are now closed, but assuming England negotiate theirs and into the final, you need to get your skates on, cos the ballot for the Euro 2020 Final (Sunday July 11) closes on Friday July 9. 

To enter, go to the official Fan Zone website. You can only enter the ballot to get a maximum of two tickets, so if you’re lucky enough to have several mates, you’ll have to get organised and do separate entries. NB: under-18s have to be accompanied by an adult or they won’t be admitted. Don’t forget about the Football Village in Potters Fields Park by Tower Bridge, too, though remember that they are NOT screening any England games, so you can take your kids (and any sensitive adults) along with complete peace of mind.

So, good luck you, and good luck England! It’s coming home etc etc.

Enter via the Fan Zone website by 10am, Fri Jul 9.

Huge outdoor spaces to watch the Euros in London.

Where to watch England’s semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.