Watch ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Clueless’ in a palatial setting this summer

A grandly appointed corner of central London will play host to the full might of Wakanda this summer, with ‘Black Panther’ announced as part of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House.



The Marvel blockbuster is joined by Shane Meadows’s ’80s-set Brit drama ‘This Is England’, the beautiful ‘God’s Own Country’ and ’90s comedy classic ‘Clueless’. Miss any of those? As if.



Alongside the lovingly curated line-up of films (the rest will be announced in mid-May), the setting is, as ever, the big draw. Not only is Somerset House even older than Cher Horowitz’s parents’ pad (1801, fact fans), its big-screen experience will offer an extra spritz of luxury this year. There’ll be a range of new seating options, with bean bags and directors’ chairs available for those whose bums cry out for comfiness over cobbles.

Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House runs Aug 8-21. Tickets go on sale in May. Check back for more information on sale dates, and pick up Time Out Magazine on May 14 for the full line-up.

