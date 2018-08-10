Watch the first set of Premier League matches at a South Bank screening this weekend

It’s time for London to get excited about football again, post-waistcoat. The good folk at Sky Sports are hosting outdoor screenings of this weekend’s matches on a supersize telly in South Bank’s Bernie Spain Gardens.

Their hearts are set on reawakening your football spirit, currently filed in a part of your brain marked ‘World Cup 2018’, so they’ve come up with an immersive experience to kick-start your season. Their little outdoor door hub will house a VR experience (we’re not sure what that entails, but it sounds intriguing), the ‘Soccer AM’ Volley Challenge, a FIFA ‘19 gaming area and the opportunity to have your photo taken with the Premier League trophy.

Doors open at 10am on both days and fixtures include:

Saturday August 11: Newcastle vs Tottenham and Derby vs Leeds

Sunday August 12: Liverpool vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Man City

Beats watching from the sofa. Back of the net!

Want more of London’s latest news straight to your inbox? Sign up here.