Yippee ki-yay! Catch ‘Die Hard’ and other screenings free in White City this summer

You asked for miracles, we give you... free films at the Beeb’s old London HQ. Television Centre and White City Place are playing host to free film and sports screenings and live opera link-ups this summer.

Our pick? W12’s answer to Nakatomi Plaza, White City Place, hosts a screening of Bruce Willis action classic ‘Die Hard’ on July 12. It’s part of a 30th birthday celebration of five of 1988’s most beloved films: ‘Big’, ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’, ‘Willow’, ‘Beetlejuice’ and – to only a slightly lesser extent – dino animation ‘The Land Before Time’.

A few yards up Wood Lane, you’ll be able to catch live sports events screening at Television Centre. Also on the slate every Saturday through the summer is Electric Cinema’s TV Dinners, ‘a carefully curated selection of films celebrating cultural phenomena, pivotal moments and pioneering figures’. Sounds like another screening of ‘Die Hard’, then.

Head to the Television Centre site for all the information on this summer of outdoor screenings.

