You can now order Meghan Markle’s ‘favourite’ dish on Deliveroo

Chances are you’re a tiny bit obsessed with Meghan Markle. You’re only human. Well, from today (Monday April 23), you can eat her ‘favourite’ dish from the comfort of your own sofa. Trendy vegan fast food joint By Chloe has teamed up with Deliveroo to create an animal-free poutine, available to order via the app for £6.50 until Saturday May 19. The rationale? Meghan is a big fan of By Chloe. She is also a big fan of poutine. For your edification and enjoyment – and for the hell of it – here is a nice story about Meghan Markle and poutine:

‘Working in Toronto – where “Suits” is filmed – has made her very familiar with an even more famous Canadian specialty: poutine, aka fries smothered in cheese curds and gravy. Many people, though, use the wrong kind of cheese. (Hint: Back away from the mozzarella.)

“It's got to squeak when you bite into it,” Markle says. “Really. The cheese curds should make a squeaking noise when you bite into them or squeeze them. That’s how you know you’ve got the right kind.”’ Delish Magazine, 2016

And here’s a nice thing someone once said about Meghan Markle, that happens to mention poutine:

‘Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world.’ Priyanka Chopra, Time Magazine, 2018

This By Chloe poutine is made with fries, spicy seitan chorizo, cashew mozzarella, gravy and chipotle aioli. Better hope it squeaks.

‘Royal Poutine’ is available via Deliveroo from Mon Apr 23-May 19, priced at £6.50.

