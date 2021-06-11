You can watch England’s Euro 2021 matches at Picturehouse Cinemas for free

If you love big-screen experiences that last almost exactly 90 minutes – and who doesn’t? – Picturehouse Cinemas invites you down to watch England’s Euro matches at a few of its London cinemas over the next few weeks of tournament action.



Tickets are entirely free of charge, just be sure to book ahead via the official website. The usual beverages, popcorn and other snacks will be available, of course.



These are the participating cinemas, nationwide:



Ashford Picturehouse

Bromley Picturehouse

Picturehouse Central

Crouch End Picturehouse

Fulham Road Picturehouse

Greenwich Picturehouse

Hackney Picturehouse

Picturehouse @ FACT, Liverpool



Social distancing will be in place as per regular cinema screenings, so keep that in mind Harry Kane thunder-bastards one in the the top corner and the temptation to hug the bloke six rows away becomes close to overwhelming. You must resist.



The games are: England vs Croatia (Sun Jun 13, 2pm), England vs Scotland (Fri Jun 18, 8pm), and Czech Republic vs England (Tue Jun 22, 8pm). Then the quarter finals, etc, if they qualify.



Of course, if you fancy taking in a movie while you’re there, there are a fair few of those to chose from too. Refrain from wandering the foyer chanting ‘Nomadland! Nomadland! No-MAD-laaand!’, if at all possible.



