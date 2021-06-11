London
Picturehouse central
Photograph: Picturehouse

You can watch England’s Euro 2021 matches at Picturehouse Cinemas for free

Do not bring flares

By Phil de Semlyen
If you love big-screen experiences that last almost exactly 90 minutes – and who doesn’t? – Picturehouse Cinemas invites you down to watch England’s Euro matches at a few of its London cinemas over the next few weeks of tournament action.

Tickets are entirely free of charge, just be sure to book ahead via the official website. The usual beverages, popcorn and other snacks will be available, of course.

These are the participating cinemas, nationwide:

Ashford Picturehouse
Bromley Picturehouse
Picturehouse Central
Crouch End Picturehouse
Fulham Road Picturehouse
Greenwich Picturehouse
Hackney Picturehouse
Picturehouse @ FACT, Liverpool

Social distancing will be in place as per regular cinema screenings, so keep that in mind Harry Kane thunder-bastards one in the the top corner and the temptation to hug the bloke six rows away becomes close to overwhelming. You must resist.

The games are: England vs Croatia (Sun Jun 13, 2pm), England vs Scotland (Fri Jun 18, 8pm), and Czech Republic vs England (Tue Jun 22, 8pm). Then the quarter finals, etc, if they qualify. 

Of course, if you fancy taking in a movie while you’re there, there are a fair few of those to chose from too. Refrain from wandering the foyer chanting ‘Nomadland! Nomadland! No-MAD-laaand!’, if at all possible. 

Four huge outdoor spaces to watch the Euros this month.

London is getting four – yes, four – new cinemas this year.

