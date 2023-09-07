You can win a money-can’t-buy stay in a ‘John Wick’-themed hotel in London

See what happens when you mess with the wrong guy’s dog?

‘John Wick’, which began with a villain unwisely dispatching a beagle belonging to Keanu Reeves’s knife-lobbing, gun-toting, forearm-chop-to-the-throat’ing killing machine, has now expanded into a four-movie strong franchise and a new spin-off franchise.



‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ takes the bloody action back to New York in the 1970s and the origins of the show’s titular assassin hotel.

Upping the stakes on your average streaming promotional activity, Prime Video and Hotels.com are unveiling a real-life version of The Continental in London this month – and 25 John Wick superfans (and a friend) will have the chance to win a night there.



The stay takes place on Thursday, September 21 and will include a ’70s-inspired cocktail-making class, three-course dinner with live jazz, as well as an exclusive screening of the show’s first episode and a look at its costumes.

Photograph: Simon Brown

Don’t mind the bullet-riddled decor: there will be no violence because, you know, no business on hotel premises.

To enter, just submit your details via this link by the end of Tuesday, September 12. Entrants will need to answer a ‘John Wick’-related tiebreaker, so maybe swot up with a marathon of the four movies to date.

You can catch ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ on Prime Video from Friday, September 22.

