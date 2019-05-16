A laidback lounge space at Aqua Shard, where afternoon tea is served.

Let's be real: the only reason you're really going to the Shard is for the view. While you're up there, you may as well eat something nice, and you can do just that at the Aqua Shard lounge, which serves afternoon tea and drinks against sweeping views of the city from its prime position on level 31.

Separate to the glamorous restaurant space, which has larger tables, different staff and a much more formal menu, this space is more relaxed, with friendlier service and low, lounge-like tables and chairs. Afternoon tea is the main event, but you can have snacks from the bar or brunch here on weekends too. We say go all out and get the Mary Poppins afternoon tea. With its spongy, smoked-salmon crumpets, super soft sandwiches and cute quirks like freshly-spun candy floss brought to the table, it won't disappoint. All the tables have views, but for one that's truly vertigo-inducing, make sure you ask for a table next to the window. The food ain't bad, but this place is all about that skyline.