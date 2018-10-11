Arepa and Co - Bethnal Green

(3user reviews)

Arepa and Co’s second location, in a Bethnal Green railway arch.

Among Paradise Row’s archway establishments, this Venezuelan comfort food restaurant wins for best use of colour. A puce green bar, with glossy emerald tiles, puts zing into the meeting space, which is set against exposed brick walls and knick-knacks. What a shame that the same doesn’t apply to its dinner menu – which is a blander version of the one at Arepa & Co’s original branch in Haggerston.

A starter of tajadas – syrupy slices of plantain topped with cheese and aji amarillo (a Peruvian chilli sauce) – was comforting and tangy, boosted with slivers of fennel. Our mains needed the same treatment: pabellon arepa, a cornmeal flatbread stuffed with tender shredded beef, spiced black beans, plantain and cheese, was moreish and filling. Meanwhile, a del conuco arepa, crammed with dry sweet potato and charred apple sauce, fell a bit flat. Pabellon criollo – a rice bowl version of the same arepa – a generous portion of tender shredded beef, even in the smaller size, lacked flavour. The solo available side of greens, however, a salad of tart pickled kumquats, was ace.

There is no doubt that this cute Venezuelan joint deserves a pit stop and a peruse of the brunch menu. Take your carnivorous or coeliac mates (del conuco arepas are all gluten-free) and leave room for dessert. The Aleppo chilli chocolate ice cream nailed the balance of fire and velvety richness. Mazamorra with fresh raspberries, a Venezuelan take on malabi (a sweet custard topped with rose water) deserved a gold star. If this restaurant can add a few zippier ingredients to the menu, I’ll be back with much mas amor.

By: Megan Carnegie

Posted:

Venue name: Arepa and Co - Bethnal Green
Address: 254 Paradise Row
London
E2 9LE
Transport: Tube: Bethnal Green
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
Static map showing venue location

Arepa & Co moved to my home Bethnal Green several months ago. I have already been several times and it is always shockingly good! 

My favourite thing is to bring people who usually wouldn't be very adventurous eaters - they hear Venezuelan food and are put off/scared, but no one I have brought has been disappointed by Arepa & Co. 

I would highly recommend coming for brunch as well, it is like a fusion of brunch foods with Venezuelan. Delicious! 

Tasty arepas, a pleasant vibe, friendly staff, and imaginative cocktails--all tucked away across the road from Bethnal Green station. A good place to meet up with friends. 

This is the cutest little venue on Paradise row. The staff are super friendly, the decor is adorable and the place gets packed (but not overcrowded) so there's a great atmosphere. This was my first time trying Venezuelan food and I was seriously impressed. Expect big, bold flavours, carby goodness and plenty of spice! 