Delicatessen Hampstead

A kosher restaurant serving Middle Eastern fare in Hampstead Village.

Judging by the full tables at this Middle Eastern kosher restaurant in Hampstead, the affluent locals are digging it. On the Sunday evening of my visit (it’s closed on Saturdays for Shabbat), I was glad I’d reserved in advance.

Care has been taken with the details: the vintage-style cutlery; crockery looking straight out of Oliver Bonas; the gold-edged box with the bill.

You’ll get the most joy from the ‘sharing plates’ section. Aubergine was artfully presented in a copper pan and topped with fig chunks, cherry tomatoes, pomegranate seeds and herbs, all hustled alongside dollops of tahini. Also sensational was the warming, messy shakshukit – poached eggs and spicy lamb sausages in a zingy, oven-hot tomato sauce.

From the pricier ‘land and sea’ section of the menu, the seared duck breast was rich and memorable, but the sumac-spiced chicken was dry and not worth its £23 price tag. We spilled over our allocated time slot (just one-and-a-half hours) but were politely rehomed by the friendly staff to a roadside table for dessert. As we got up, our seats were quickly filled by more waiting diners. This is definitely somewhere to book ahead.

Having come across many Middle Eastern restaurants and pop ups stalls around London lately I was intrigued to see what would make Delicatessen different and worth the journey to North London. After an evening enjoying the amazing dishes curated by Executive Chef, Or Golan who was previously Head Chef at Ottolenghi I was provided with many a reason to return. Delicatessen creates Middle Eastern kosher flavours with a twist. All dishes are packed with freshness and look as good as they taste. This cute little restaurant makes for a perfect date night or group dining with friends or family. The staff are attentive and friendly making you feel welcome as you commence your food journey into the Middle East.

The dishes are designed for sharing, so you can experience several flavours and there is sure to be something to everyone’s taste. I was impressed by the delicate flavours of each dish and the individual creations and mix of herbs and spice that added something different to each dish. We were served a selection of starters from the beef carpaccio and seabream carpaccio which was really good especially as they added truffle to these dishes.

A truly beautiful restaurant with a passionate chef who wants you to feel his love of the middle eastern culture and dishes through his food – I certainly felt I could have been in the Middle East.