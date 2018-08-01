After a fire burnt it to the ground a couple of years ago, this Asian fusion spot has risen from the ashes to reclaim its place as one of Chelsea’s most vibey spots, heaving with moneyed diners and their designer-clad ilk. Decked out in super-slick black and white, with plenty of oriental lampshades, the only things that didn’t quite fit the aesthetic were the disposable tablecloths. Until it became clear that every course would leave the table splattered in an array of dipping sauces that accompanied every dish. The right time to choose function over fashion, then.

With iconic status comes certain expectations on the food front. The menu, which bills itself as pan-Asian-fusion, felt more like a pick ’n’ mix of cuisines taken from anywhere in that part of the world. Some of the best bits were the Korean-style spatchcock chicken, succulent and generously sized; the sticky lamb chops that were fiery and sweet in exactly the right measure; spare ribs swimming in a zingy black bean and soy sauce; and for dessert – their mochi selection in a variety of compelling flavours. For those not familiar with the Japanese dessert, mochi is a type of rice paste cake that tastes much better than it sounds. Steer clear of the sticky toffee pudding, though. It had a consistency more akin to a supermarket muffin than the unctuous and delectable pud of dreams.

The service here is good, albeit perhaps a bit too efficient: wait-staff seemed keen to turn tables. And while the food won’t blow your mind, it’s certainly decent. Plus the space is still very sceney. Pick Eight Over Eight for a fun night out when your friendly neighbourhood noodle bar just won’t cut it.