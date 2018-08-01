Eight Over Eight
An Asian-fusion hotspot at the World’s End end of Chelsea
After a fire burnt it to the ground a couple of years ago, this Asian fusion spot has risen from the ashes to reclaim its place as one of Chelsea’s most vibey spots, heaving with moneyed diners and their designer-clad ilk. Decked out in super-slick black and white, with plenty of oriental lampshades, the only things that didn’t quite fit the aesthetic were the disposable tablecloths. Until it became clear that every course would leave the table splattered in an array of dipping sauces that accompanied every dish. The right time to choose function over fashion, then.
With iconic status comes certain expectations on the food front. The menu, which bills itself as pan-Asian-fusion, felt more like a pick ’n’ mix of cuisines taken from anywhere in that part of the world. Some of the best bits were the Korean-style spatchcock chicken, succulent and generously sized; the sticky lamb chops that were fiery and sweet in exactly the right measure; spare ribs swimming in a zingy black bean and soy sauce; and for dessert – their mochi selection in a variety of compelling flavours. For those not familiar with the Japanese dessert, mochi is a type of rice paste cake that tastes much better than it sounds. Steer clear of the sticky toffee pudding, though. It had a consistency more akin to a supermarket muffin than the unctuous and delectable pud of dreams.
The service here is good, albeit perhaps a bit too efficient: wait-staff seemed keen to turn tables. And while the food won’t blow your mind, it’s certainly decent. Plus the space is still very sceney. Pick Eight Over Eight for a fun night out when your friendly neighbourhood noodle bar just won’t cut it.
Dishes such as beef san choi bau, miso black cod and chilli salt squid are served alongside some of London's best dim sum, making for a great weekend bottomless brunch, or late night dinner and drinks venue.
|Venue name:
|Eight Over Eight
|Contact:
|Address:
|
392 King's Road
London
SW3 3UZ
|Transport:
|Tube: Sloane Square
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: £120.
Love this restaurant. Beautiful decor and scrumptious food. Great for lunch or dinner - easier to get a table at lunch though! Had an amazing lamb dish last time and always order chilli salt squid & duck and watermelon salad... My friend had a birthday in the private room downstairs for 10 which was v fun and the service was perfect.
Love it always have done. Its post fire refurbishment seemed an eternity.