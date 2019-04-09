English Tea Room At Brown's Hotel
Born way back in 1837, Brown’s is a truly iconic London establishment. If you’re looking for somewhere to get a traditional afternoon tea, the hotel’s grand but cosy English Tea Room just might be the perfect place. It’s a wood-panelled room that’s luxe but casual, with a nice blend of old and new – the authentic aspects, like fireplaces, grand stuffed chairs and white tablecloths, are all intact but they’ve been modernised and kept in ship-shape so it doesn’t feel naff or old-fashioned.
Tea service runs every day from noon to 6pm, and there are two options on offer: tea-tox and traditional. Some of the healthier, refined sugar-free tea-tox options sounded surprisingly appealing, but we went traditional because that’s how you get all the scones. The whole experience was lovely. It started with three tiers of savoury sandwiches (coronation chicken, egg and cress, tomato and mozzarella), then there were some mini bagels topped with generous servings of smoked salmon, salt beef and pickles. Then the scones: raisin and plain, both delicious, warm and fresh from the oven, served with spectacular, sweet whole-strawberry jam. The pastries (mint eclairs, blackberry macarons, strawberry tarts) were decent enough but the real stars were the sandwiches, so ask for another helping of those rather than saving yourself for sweets.
Service was relaxed and genuine, just like the atmosphere: refills were encouraged, tea (and champagne) flowed, and no one rushed us to leave. If you’re looking for a traditional British afternoon tea experience, Brown’s is a very worthy option.
|Address:
Brown's Hotel
London
W1S 4BP
|33 Albemarle St
|Tube: Green Park
|Afternoon tea for two with service: around £140.
Special offers
Chelsea Flower Show Afternoon Tea: £69.50
Chelsea Flower Show Afternoon Tea with a glass of champagne and perfume bottle- £69.50 pp Guests will enjoy Brown's world-renowned traditional afternoon tea with a selection of bloomin’ marvellous pastries, each created with a nod to the Chelsea Flower Show by the hotel's Executive Head Pastry Chef, Reece Collier. Each tea stand will feature a beautiful bottle of the exclusive, spring-scented blend as a gift for guests. A la carte not available on these days. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 6 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 6 People Daily 12:00PM-5:00PMOffer valid until May 26 2019
Chelsea Flower Show Afternoon Tea: £65
Chelsea Flower Show Afternoon Tea with a glass of champagne- £65 pp Guests will enjoy Brown's world-renowned traditional afternoon tea with a selection of bloomin’ marvellous pastries, each created with a nod to the Chelsea Flower Show by the hotel's Executive Head Pastry Chef, Reece Collier. Each tea stand will feature a beautiful bottle of the exclusive, spring-scented blend as a gift for guests. A la carte not available on these days. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 6 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 6 People Daily 12:00PM-5:00PMOffer valid until May 26 2019
Complimentary glass of Kir royale
A complimentary glass of Kir royale when booking at these times. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 6 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 6 People Mon-Fri 12:00PM-12:30PMOffer valid until Apr 30 2019
Users say (2)
Very gracious and attentive staff, the food was just ok but so much better than the Savoy that I'm giving it 3 stars. A plus--we were offered more of everything, and when I did ask for another of a pastry I liked, they quickly brought two. A minus--this was supposed to be a special "Jubilee Tea" and was described as having pastries made to look like crown jewels, etc. I asked, when the usual ordinary pastries appeared, and was told this WAS the special Jubilee Tea. All in all, we were disappointed with the expensive teas we had in London. Be aware, you have to cancel 48 hours ahead or you will be charged 15GBP.
