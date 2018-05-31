Foodilic

There’s a cosy ‘Flintstones’-type feeling about this King’s Cross café. A squiggly, cartoon-like pink and green tinted window stretches across the back wall, and all the furniture is made out of wonky, rough-hewn wood. You order up-front at the counter and then eat perched on one of the stools, which feels like sitting on a curvaceous sawn-off tree-trunk.

A main meal with one salad is £6, which is fantastic value for a sit-down lunch, and the food suits that price point: this is hearty, homey, healthy stuff – think stews and chicken legs and Ottolenghi-cookbook-style-salads. Mind you, four people tried to take my order at the same time, which was well-meaning but exhausting.

Greens are the highlight at Foodilic. A baby spinach, button mushroom and beansprout salad was gutsy and beautifully textured. An unexpected combo of mango and avocado was fantastic even though by all rights it shouldn’t have been. Also lovely was a dish of peas, sweetcorn and tiny diced cucumber – a salad of small things.

However, my lasagne was comforting but bland; more interesting was a vegan moussaka, made with impressive cashew ‘cheese’. Both benefited from salt.

Everything feels carefully made, and quirky in a good way – which sums up Foodilic itself quite nicely. If you’re in King’s Cross, this is a great-value spot to grab lunch.

By: Kitty Drake

Venue name: Foodilic
Address: 260 Pentonville Road
London
N1 9JY
Transport: Tube: King's Cross
Price: Lunch for two no drinks plus service: around £20.
Average User Rating

5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:2
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
Perfect spot for a healthy snack/lunch if you are looking for nutritious food with a range of organic salads, raw, vegan, hot veggie and also meat/fish dishes for those requiring the extra protein. The salads are charged on weight, so just be careful when filling your box as the price can still add up, although it's no more pricier than any other restaurant in London. I would give it the al round thumbs up for takeaway or eating in. And after 6pm- you get 50% off food to takeaway 🙌🏻✌🏼

Heaven on Earth. I repeat hea-ven on Earth, well at least for King's Cross anyway. I was absolutely devastated when I went for a long run during my marathon training in April and this placed seemed to be closed down! Thankfully though, I believe it has re-opened and what better way to celebrate than by going and feasting on some of their epic salads - yes salads can be epic when we talking, sweet potato and figs, or avocado and mango. I'm just crossing my fingers that this place becomes all you can eat like the original Brighton version. 