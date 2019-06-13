Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Genesis

Genesis

Restaurants, Vegetarian Spitalfields
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(6user reviews)
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A plant-based Shoreditch spot serving globe-trotting fast food.

An upmarket vegan fast food joint may not be big news in London nowadays, but achingly hip Shoreditch spot Genesis has enough interesting creations to make it stand out from the crowd. The continent-hopping menu mixes the familiar with the new, and all of it is done well. Mac and cheese made with wholegrain kamut wheat pasta might sound a bit out-there, but it was an absolute belter. A banh mi hot dog with herby sausage was an equally successful creation, as was a plate of charred tandoori broccoli, with refreshing pomegranate seeds balancing out a very rich makhani gravy. The Korean Street Sandwich (panko-breaded aubergine in a brioche bun) was an enjoyable burger alternative. But though nicely seasoned, a bit more kimchi zing would have been welcome.

Just don’t get too carried away. A few dishes – especially desserts – are a tad on the spenny side. Eight pounds for a small chocolate brownie was a bit of a kick in the teeth, even if it was delicious. Similarly, smoothies were a wallet-crushing nine pounds, just two quid less than the (very good) cocktails. And the cheapest bottle of wine is £35. Lay off the booze, we say. Overall, though, Genesis is a fun, vibey place for grown-up fast food with a generous dollop of global flavour.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 144 Commercial Street
London
E1 6NU
Transport: Shoreditch High Street Overground
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
Contact:
eatgenesis.com Call Venue 02070590138
Do you own this business?

Users say (6)

4 out of 5 stars

Average User Rating

4.4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:2
  • 4 star:3
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|6
1 person listening
Tastemaker

Portions are small and prices are on the high side. You get the impression that the prices need to be slightly inflated to cover the costs of atmosphere, from the tasteful pink furnishings to the branded napkins. 

tastemaker

@eatgenesis is a new, young, cool AF vegan spot near Spitafields.

Truly great place for meeting friends, with the right vibes and amazing interiors. I feel like I’ll be sipping on kombucha and enjoying their vegan Mexican treats very often!

Pictures speak for themselves, no expense was spared when decorating, everything from neon signs down to food buzzers.

Your next hang out spot sorted, you’re welcome!

tastemaker

I love love love dairy and with that being the case I didn't miss it one bit during this meal. For one, the food is delicious, moorish and suitable for those with various allergies. It's also an incredibly Instagrammable restaurant with pops of pink and cartoons on the walls, not the mention the food itself looking super appetizing. I only spent a tenner and I really want to go back. 

tastemaker

Your eyes are in for a treat when you first step into this pastel pink, funky and futuristic diner. Once you breeze over the vegan menu offering everything from burgers and hotdogs to noodles and soups, you’ll find there is something for everyone. I had the genesis burger with added coconut cheese which was a non-dairy delight. The organic coffee was also great. It’s nice to have a plant based fast food joint where you can drink all of the vegan milkshakes you want until your hearts content.

tastemaker

Magical venue and the holy grail for Vegans! Decor is a little confused and eclectic but works! Is it retro?, futuristic? - who knows but it’s fun and relaxing and has super premium fixtures and details like HAY plates and cutlery and hundreds of copper lightbulbs. The cuisines are quite broad from Indian to Mexican to German and street food in style. Lots of great options if your gluten free like me. THE COCKTAILS that make you feel like you’re being healthy are genius and delicious - particularly the Spirulina Colada! This place only opening in October but definitely stands out from the crowd with it’s own personality and return-ability. Only reason for the 4 is some of the bold claims and pseudo science on the menu is a bit much and wound up some of my very knowledgable, health conscious and scientific friends!

Tastemaker

I’ve been some great London vegan restaurants. But mayo and cheese have always been these two things I felt never work for a dairy eater. Genesis appears to be that fabulous place that not only make these two perfectly right, but also all the rest (mostly).

It’s a hipster diner in lovely pastel pink with copper finish and funky neons.

The burgers come in various forms of massive sandwiches (not necessarily in the traditional burger form). The confusingly named Mexican Torta Milanese with bread crumbed aubergines could easily fill up two bellies it’s so impressively large and satisfying.

Having discovered seitan only recently I was really looking forward to their Shawarma. Despite she great flavours, the ‘meat’ was partly charcoaled, I had to spit hard bits out as they were inedible.

The chips were hit and miss. The yuca fries was a let down, at first we thought they were the triple fried ones they were so hard and honestly, not very nice. The kimchi ones, on the other hand, with kimchi and kimchi mayo were brilliant.

The Hoisin ‘duck’ taco had lovely flavours, but I had problem with the texture of the ‘duck. ‘

The highlight for me was their kamut mac & cheese, best I’ve ever tried (and I don’t only mean vegan!).

All the food at Genesis is organic and the menu is boosting with healthy stuff. Even the cocktails! Kale mojito or spirulina colada anyone? The whole menu is a well of discovery. Black Magic Elixir coffee sounds mysterious enough to make me want to go back and see if they can turn me into a proper vegan. They’re definitely on the right track! 

View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...