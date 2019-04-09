Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Kobo Café

A tiny café serving coffee and cake on Upper Street.

Kobo is a tiny two-storey café in the heart of Islington. With a prime spot on Upper Street, it’s the perfect place to grab a morning coffee or a quick afternoon treat. There’s a glass cabinet stacked high with cakes, cookies, muffins and a few savoury numbers: sourdough toasties and pastries packed with spinach and cheese.

We tried a few cakes, and surprisingly, the best was a spicy vegan pistachio number with chunks of dried apricots and hits of nutmeg. The banana bread and chocolate custard muffins were okay, though slightly dry. It’s clear that the focus is on the hot drinks, because the chai lattes and flat whites were flawless.

Downstairs the vibe is very much grab-and-go, but upstairs there’s a larger, quieter room where you can sit. Take the table by the window and look out onto the hustle and bustle, enjoying the serenity of this space.

By: Kelly Pigram

Address: 346 Upper St
London
N1 0PD
Transport: Tube: Angel
Price: Coffee and cake for two: around £12.
My favourite place to grab a coffee. Lovely staff to go the extra mile, fantastic coffee (love the iced latte in particular) and great gluten free cabinet food. They also have an upstairs where you can sit in and order breakfast food! Make sure to get a loyalty card as you will be back if you are a local!

