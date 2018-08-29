A Chelsea institution that boasts proudly Italian fare.

Step inside this – the Italian mini chain’s original branch – and you’ll be met by a wave of chatter, laughter and cheesy aromas. With simple décor, dim lighting and cosy nooks dotted around bare bricks and warm wood caverns, Made in Italy offers some of the cheapest and most cheerful dining on the King’s Road.

There has been much grumbling about changes made to the menu of late – specifically the pizzas, which used to be served by the meter but now look much like your regular round and individually sized versions (oh, the horror). This change is, apparently, so every patron can choose their own base – gluten-free, multi-grain or regular. Shape wars aside, their pizzas are still a crispy-crusted delight, particularly when covered in mozzarella that’s made, not in Italy, but a mile down the road. If pizza is not your carb of choice, opt instead for its stand-out ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach, drizzled in a butter and sage sauce: it’s rich and moreish. Another highlight was plump burrata with fresh pesto, crunchy toasted bread and lashings of olive oil.

If you’re not unbuttoning the top of your trousers come dessert-time (how?), then you have to order the signature Nutella calzone. The savoury doughy crust is nicely offset by the piping-hot hazelnut filling that oozes out when you tear it open.

Make sure to return the energetic ‘ciao’ from the manager before you roll on home.