Meat Mission

Occupying an old Christian mission by Hoxton market, this outing from down-and-dirty burger boys Meatliquor mixes a fair dose of original ecclesiastical architecture with some stunning new features including a stained glass ceiling and a confessional box ‘photo booth’. Drop by on spec and park yourself in the no-bookings bar/diner or reserve a seat in the traditional sit-down space hidden behind one-way glass. Either way, expect plenty of hits from the Meatliquor back catalogue, including the legendary ‘dead hippie’ burger and deep-fried pickles, plus must-try inventions such as South African-style ‘braai’ chicken wings, build-your-own vegan dogs and a ‘pastrami Swiss’ burger (pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing).