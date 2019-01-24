Rudy's Dirty Vegan Diner

A vegan, US-styled junk food restaurant in Stables Market.

There’s a lot of vegan junk food around London now. Like, a lot. Plant-based burgers, hot dogs, wings, mac ’n’ cheese… and it’s all found in abundance at this Camden diner.

Inside, it’s not the warmest of venues unless you’re right by the counter, but to be fair it’s not intended for long, lingering dinners. You’re here for the fast carbs – like the Dirty Burger, with a soya mince patty, fake bacon and cashew cheese – that was enjoyable enough, but one of Rudy’s rarer offerings proved to be its strongest: the Rudy’s Reuben, a vegan version of the classic US über-sandwich usually made with corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. The seitan pastrami was impressive, and the tang of the pickles, onion and aniseed was offset by the creaminess of the cheese and Russian dressing.

Sides were more mixed. Fries were moreish, but the ‘bacon’-topped mac ’n’ cheese was a bit plain and lacking in, well, cheesiness. Seitan buffalo wings were nicely crisp and served with celery batons for authenticity, though the accompanying ‘blue cheeze’ sauce lacked creaminess.

On the plus side, portions are hefty. If you’re after frill-free comfort grub, you won’t leave disappointed, particularly if you order one of those mighty reubens.