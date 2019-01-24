Rudy's Dirty Vegan Diner

Restaurants, Vegan Chalk Farm
A vegan, US-styled junk food restaurant in Stables Market.

There’s a lot of vegan junk food around London now. Like, a lot. Plant-based burgers, hot dogs, wings, mac ’n’ cheese… and it’s all found in abundance at this Camden diner.

Inside, it’s not the warmest of venues unless you’re right by the counter, but to be fair it’s not intended for long, lingering dinners. You’re here for the fast carbs – like the Dirty Burger, with a soya mince patty, fake bacon and cashew cheese – that was enjoyable enough, but one of Rudy’s rarer offerings proved to be its strongest: the Rudy’s Reuben, a vegan version of the classic US über-sandwich usually made with corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. The seitan pastrami was impressive, and the tang of the pickles, onion and aniseed was offset by the creaminess of the cheese and Russian dressing.

Sides were more mixed. Fries were moreish, but the ‘bacon’-topped mac ’n’ cheese was a bit plain and lacking in, well, cheesiness. Seitan buffalo wings were nicely crisp and served with celery batons for authenticity, though the accompanying ‘blue cheeze’ sauce lacked creaminess.

On the plus side, portions are hefty. If you’re after frill-free comfort grub, you won’t leave disappointed, particularly if you order one of those mighty reubens.

By: Tristan Parker

Rudy's Dirty Vegan Diner
North Yard, Camden Market
London
NW1 8AH
Tube: Chalk Farm
Dinner for two (no drinks or service): around £35.
tastemaker

Oh boy.. So I came here the other day to indulge in some American like cuisine in the form of veganism! Of course I went for the chicken wings and blue cheese dip.. The pros are that it tasted delicious! Plentiful flavour and seasoning. The con is that it looked nothing like a chicken wing...

Ok I get it, it's not meat but there was no effort here to even attempt to make the wings look like wings. They looked like tofu triangles.....

The vegan Ruben sandwich was sublime,packed full of vegan meat just how the Americans would do it and the flavour again was sublime. The only criticism I have is that I don't think seeded bread worked with this sandwich as it didn't compliment some of the other components of the sandwich.

Apart from that this place is a winner.. For vegans and non vegans alike. They have a bargain lunch menu which allows a main, side and a drink for £10. I can't wait to go back and explore their menu.

